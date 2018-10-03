INEC Issues Osun Governor-Elect, Oyetola Certificate Of Return

Published:





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the certificate of return to Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun State Governor-elect.





Oyetola, who was declared the winner of the election contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke.





He was given the certificate of return at the INEC office in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Wednesday by the Director of Legal Services, Oluwatoyin Babalola, who represented the Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.





Receiving the certificate, Oyetola commended INEC and security agencies for doing a great job during the poll, with a promise to make the welfare of the people the focus of his administration.





Oyetola said, “We will ensure that our programmes are people-friendly. The main focus of our administration will be the welfare of the people. I must not fail to recognise the governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for giving me the opportunity to serve. I have been a private person but the opportunity given me to serve in the public service was a great one.”

Share This