Imo Guber Poll:Submit My Son Inlaw's Name To INEC,Okorocha Begs APC

Published:

Governor Rochas Okorocha of imo State has appealed to the National working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, led by Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, to submit the name of his son in-law, Mr, Uche Nwosu, to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner of the APC governorship primaries in the state.



Okorocha made the appeal in a press release obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria.



Okorocha said upholding Nwosu’s candidacy will “protect the high integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari and the integrity of the Party.”



He added that Nwosu remains the “only hope” for the state, adding that the candidates of other parties would spell doom for the state.





“For some time now, I have been in Abuja fighting for the soul of Imo State from possible kidnap and subsequent destruction by political thieves.



“The only hope left for Imo State now is for Uche Nwosu to emerge as a candidate. Otherwise, there will be total economic catastrophe when I leave as governor.



“Though they have spoken falsely and badly about our candidate, nobody can say that he was a fraudster in Lagos or that he was an armed robber in Benin or an arrogant man or a criminal.



“They have actually nothing to say about him except that he is my son-in-law,” the release read.



(NAN)

Share This