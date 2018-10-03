Imo APC Guber Primaries:Rochas Okorocha Boys Almost Kidnapped Me..Says Gulak,As Adams Sacks Committeee

Published:

Chairman of the Imo State Governorships Primary Committee established by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Gulak has alleged that he narrowly escaped being kidnapped by agents of the Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha.



Gulak said about nine members of the 12-member committee were not that lucky as they were allegedly kidnapped by the governor, who led a team of policemen to the hotel where they were lodged.



He announced that the governorship primary was, however, conducted peacefully with Senator Hope Uzodinma emerging winner with 423,895 votes to defeat eight other aspirants, including the governor’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu.



However, in a rather twist of faith, the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said in a statement that the Imo governorship primary has been suspended indefinitely, without offering any reason.



APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole told reporters that the party has disbanded the Gulak-led Committee.



According to him, the results being paraded as the result of the Imo governorship primaries were fake.



He spoke with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



According to Oshiomhole, another committee would be set up immediately so that the process would be completed before the end of the week.



However, Gulak said he had to leave Owerri at about 4.00am yesterday for safety reasons for Port Harcourt, where he took a flight to Abuja.



Gulak said on arrival in Owerri to conduct the primary, they were to be taken to an unknown destination from the airport, but for his vigilance and insistence on going to the Commissioner of Police first before any other destination.



He added that he deposited some of the materials for the primary with the police commissioner.



According to him, the ballot palates he left with the police were those to be used in the event of a tie between the aspirants.



He said: “In fact, the tension there was so high and if not for my resilience, we were supposed to have been rounded up and taken to an unknown destination.



“But I insisted that my first destination was the Commissioner of Police. When we got to the Commissioner of Police, I deposited the materials. Unknown to them, the materials I deposited with them were the ballot papers that were to be used when there is tie between aspirants at the wards.



“But when you conduct election at the wards, you count people. In short, results have been generated and a winner emerged and the winner is Senator Hope Nzodinma.



“At 4.00am this morning, we had to leave Owerri because around 2.00am, some of my members disappeared from the hotel, where we were supposed to be together and I gathered that they went to the Government House.



“Myself, Col. Igbanor and Hon Bernard Miko were the only three doing this job as other disappeared and we learnt that they were at the Government House. So, when we sensed that something was fishy, by 4.00am, we left Owerri after concluding the entry of the results.”

