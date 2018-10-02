Imo APC Guber Primaries Marred By Violence

Published:

The APC gubernatorial primaries in Imo State has been marred by violence



Members of the camp loyal to Governor Rochas Okorocha, also known as Ugwumba Movement, and those of the opposition popularly called the Coalition Alliance, engaged in a fight.



In virtually all the wards in the Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas, irate party members opposed to the planned imposition of Uche Nwosu as the party’s governorship candidate by Okorocha impounded all vehicles at sight bearing the Ugwumba Movement inscription and diverted them to an unknown destination. Some vehicles belonging to the movement were reportedly set ablaze in the Mbaitoli LGA, where the state Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, hails from.



Meanwhile, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in Imo state, Dr Chris Nlemoha, earlier called for the postponement of the governorship primary of the party in the state.



Nlemoha, who briefed journalists in Owerri, on Monday afternoon, said that the process had been compromised.



He, therefore, called for the disbandment of the Ahmed Gulak-led electoral committee overseeing the conduct of the primary.

