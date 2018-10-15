IGP Orders Arrest Of Four Policemen Involved In The Murder Of NEMA's Staff

Published:





The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the arrest of four policemen who allegedly shot dead Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension in Abuja, on Saturday.





In a statement on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, the IGP directed the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, to investigate the policemen involved in the incident that led to the death of Akapson.





"The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Moshood said.





The police boss also commiserated with her family and assured them that “justice will be done on the matter.”





The IGP further stated that the public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident.





Although the circumstances surrounding her murder are yet to be clear, reports say she was gunned down by the policemen near her home after having an argument with them.





Until her death, Akapson was a staff of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

