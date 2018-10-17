ICRC Appeals For The Release Of Leah Sharibu Days After Boko Haram Executed It's Female Nurse

Published:





The International Committee of the Red Cross has made a fresh appeal to Boko Haram to let go of another aid worker Alice Loksha and Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl kidnapped in February.





This appeal comes one day after the terrorist group announced the killing of another aid worker Hauwa Liman.





Hauwa, together with Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa and Alice Loksha were abducted by Boko Haram from IDP camp in Rann on March 1.





On September 26, the terrorists killed their first Red Cross hostage, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, drawing national and global condemnations.





"Hauwa and Saifura’s deaths are not only a tragedy for their families, but to thousands of people in Rann and other conflict-affected areas of north-east Nigeria where accessing health care remains a challenge,” said Danzi, the organisation’s Regional Director for Africa.





"We urge the group holding Alice and Leah to release them alive.”





Alice, who worked in a centre supported by UNICEF remains in captivity, along with Leah Sharibu, the 15 year-old student abducted by the group from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, in Dapchi, Yobe state, along with 109 schoolmates.





While Boko Haram freed the rest of the girls in March, they held on to Leah because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

Share This