I Will Work To Promote, Protect And Preserve A United, Peaceful, Prosperous Nigeria (Buhari's 58th Independence Anniversary Speech)

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the country is on the right path even as he vowed to continue to work tirelessly to promote, protect and preserve a united, peaceful, prosperous and secure Nigeria.



He also reaffirmed his commitment to ensure that the forthcoming general election is free, fair and credible.





Buhari spoke this morning in a national broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 58th independence anniversary.



“Although we have our differences, they count for far less than the values, virtues and common aspirations that unite us as a nation.





“We have so much for which we should be grateful, and in which we should rightly take pride. Our journey is not finished but we have come a long way,” he said, adding that he remains committed to a country where all, irrespective of background, can aspire to succeed.



No more brazen theft



The President, while speaking on his fight against corruption, said “The shameful past practice, of the brazen theft of billions of Naira is no more. Shady oil deals and public contracts that were never delivered have become things of the past.”



He said there was now an enabling environment for local and foreign investment in Nigeria. The president also said the economy is being strengthened with a stable naira and falling inflation rate, adding that they are building an economy that is moving away from over reliance on oil.



“Consequently we have witnessed massive return to farms and seen bumper harvest, despite recurrent floods across the country.”



The President said in the past three years, they have introduced many policies and programmes targeted at youth development and youth empowerment.



“We support the ‘not too young to run’ legislation aimed at giving the youths greater say in our national politics and governance.



The President Nigerians must all rise to the responsibility of shutting out those disruptive and corrosive forces that hide in today’s world of social media



He said the age-long conflict between herders and farmers that was being exploited by those seeking to plant the seeds of discord and disunity amongst people, is being addressed decisively.



He urged all peace loving Nigerians to reject any simplistic portrayal, at home or abroad, of this conflict as either religious or ethnic based.

Share This