I Will Not Congratulate Obi Over VP Nomination – Obiano

Published:





Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has stated that he will not congratulate Peter Obi over his nomination as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.





The governor made this known through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obi-Okoye.





Explaining the reason for the governor’s refusal to congratulate Obi, Obiano’s aide said there was nothing to be euphoric about a mere pick as a vice presidential candidate.





He argued that Obi was not yet a vice president, while also adding that APGA as a party also has its own presidential and vice presidential candidates.





Obi-Okoye said: “Let’s get something clear; I don’t think Peter’s nomination as VP candidate calls for any congratulatory message. If he becomes the vice president, we will congratulate him.





“We (APGA) are running for the presidential election against PDP and we fielded a candidate who we believe can win the PDP candidate, so we have no reason to celebrate Obi. Otherwise, we are saying we have already acknowledged that they will defeat us.





“But I want to say as you have mentioned that as someone who is from here, and who was in APGA, that if by any chance Obi becomes a VP, we will congratulate him. For now, we are in the trench, planning how we can win the election for APGA.”

Share This