I Will Give Women, Youths More Chance In My Cabinet - Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said if elected president, 40 percent of his cabinet would be filled by women and youths.





He said that his policy document which would be unveiled soon is dedicated primarily to creating an enabling environment for Nigerian youth and women.





Atiku made these known on Wednesday on his verified Twitter handle @atiku.





He said, “Nigeria under Buhari is now the world HQ for extreme poverty. If we are to change that, we must empower women and youths. Therefore, I give an undertaking that if by the grace of God, I am elected by you the good people of Nigeria, at least 40% of my cabinet would be women & youths.





"During my time in government, we designed our policies to help young people grow; stronger banks, telecoms etc. Many returned to Nigeria to start successful businesses. Today, those young people are leaving again, to Canada etc. We are losing our best doctors & professionals.”





"Our policy document which is ready and will be unveiled soon, is dedicated primarily to creating an enabling environment for Nigerian youth and women to return to the path of wealth creation and gainful employment.”

