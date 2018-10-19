I Will Control, Respect Myself During Manchester United/Chelsea Match - Jose Mourinho

Published:





Jose Mourinho has promised to control and respect himself when Manchester United take on his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.





The Portuguese coach made the statement while addressing journalists at a press conference this afternoon.





According to him, if his side pulls off a shock win against his old club, Chelsea, he wouldn't rub it in their faces.





Mourinho is bound to get a hostile reception from supporters who like to tell him 'you're not special anymore', and said: 'For me, this is another game





'Would I celebrate like crazy my team's goal at Stamford Bridge or my team's victory at Stamford Bridge?





'I don't think so, I think I would try to control myself and to respect the stadium and the supporters that were my supporters and stadium for many years.





'I would think which stadium I am in, which public is in the stands but apart from that it is another match for me.





'I want to do well for my team, players and support.





'I am 100% Manchester United tomorrow.'





Mourinho started his Premier League career in London when he was named manager of Chelsea in June 2004, before leaving early in the 2007/08 campaign. He later returned to the Blues on 3 June 2013 and left the club again by mutual consent in 2015.





In May 2016, Mourinho signed a three-year deal as manager of Manchester United.





