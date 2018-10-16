I Will Be Going To EFCC Today With My Bedsheets,Pillow Case Etc..Ayo Fayose

Published:

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, whose tenure expired midnight on Monday, said earlier in the day that he would visit the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday (today) with his bedclothes and pillowcase.



Fayose’s immunity ends along with his tenure and he has been invited to the headquarters of the EFCC where he will answer to allegations that he received about N1.3bn from the Office of the National Security Adviser through the then Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.





Fayose said, “I will be there on Tuesday. I am not begging for any bail. It is up to them. If they want me, they should just give me a bed. I have done by bed bedclothes, I have done my pillowcase, I have my English and Yoruba bibles. I am prepared for them. Nobody should worry about me. Only cowards die many times before their deaths.”



Fayose spoke even as a source close to him has said that some governors and lawmakers who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party are expected to accompany him to the EFCC.



Sources said Fayose, who is the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, would be accompanied by a team of PDP stalwarts.



The source said, “Fayose will be going to the EFCC with governors and lawmakers. It will be the same way Senate President Bukola Saraki was accompanied by his colleagues when he went to the Code of Conduct Tribunal. We will be there to give him all the encouragement he needs.



Also speaking at a farewell dinner hosted in honour of Fayose, a former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, said he and others would escort Fayose to the EFCC.



He said when he was also in the custody of the commission in 2016, the governor visited him and gave him encouragement.



Fani-Kayode added, “When I was in the EFCC detention for 60 days and then another 30 days, he came to see me. They were shaking that a sitting governor could come to the EFCC and they came to bring me to see him from one of the underground cells and all he was saying was, ‘Know that God is with you, God is alive.’



“As you stood by us when we went through challenges, so shall we stand by you from October 16 when we go to the EFCC to go and see them. Nothing can overcome you because God is with you.”



While delivering his farewell speech, Fayose said he would be at the EFCC by 1pm, adding that he would be going with his pillowcase, bedclothes and other effects.



He added, “I will be there on Tuesday. I am not begging for any bail. It is up to them. If they want me, they should just give me a bed. I have my English and Yoruba bibles. I am prepared for them. Nobody should worry about me. Only cowards die many times before their deaths.”



The governor said his persecution would be short-lived, adding that the PDP would return to power in the next presidential election.



Fayose said it was not the first time the anti-graft agency would be prosecuting him, adding that he would emerge victorious as he had in the past.



He said, “Tell them at the Villa. My name is Ayo Fayose. My name is Peter the rock. Let me say to you that by the grace of God, I will be at the EFCC by 1pm on Tuesday. I am not a coward, never. Let it be said to them that today is their own and tomorrow is our own. I am coming.”





The governor said once he was released by the EFCC, he would intensify his criticism of the Buhari government, adding that, “As soon as I leave the EFCC I will talk more than what I have said before. There is no way a Buhari will match an Atiku when you put the two of them side by side, comment by comment, clarity by clarity of tongue.”

Share This