I Will Always Hold Jonathan In High Esteem - President Buhari

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has showered praises on former President Goodluck Jonathan, saying he holds his predecessor in high esteem for accepting defeat in 2015.





Speaking on Thursday night when he hosted members of the Kannywood entertainment industry to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the president said that for that singular act, Jonathan will always remain in his mind.





He said, “I’ll continue to hold the former president, Jonathan in high esteem as a result of that singular act.”





Speaking further, Buhari declared that the activities of the Boko Haram sect in the Northern part of the country would soon become a history.





He said: “It’s totally wrong for any believer in God to kill innocent people either in the Mosque, Church or the marketplace.





“You can’t be shouting Allahu Akbar (Allah is Great), Allahu Akbar, and killing innocent citizens and destroying property all in the name of God.





“It is either you don’t know what you are saying or you don’t even believe in the existence of God Almighty. God has nothing to do with injustice.





“So, now we are confronting them and by the grace of God, we will destroy them,” explains the president who will be facing stiff opposition from PDP’s Atiku in the coming months.

Share This