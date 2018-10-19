I Was Tempted To Rape A Three Year Old Girl - Suspect

Published:





A man has been arrested for raping a toddler and he blames his action on the devil.





Ayegunle Adekunle was arrested on Wednesday, October 17 for allegedly defiling a 3 year old girl. The suspect is currently in the custody of the police in Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, Ogun State.





In a press release dated October 18, 2018, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the child’s mother noticed blood stains on the girl’s panties.





When she asked her daughter what had happened, the girl relayed everything to her. The mother then raced to the police station to lodge a complaint.





"The girl disclosed how the suspect lured her into his room and had carnal knowledge of her", said Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi added:





The suspect, who happened to be a co-tenant with the victim’s parents at No. 29 Oremeji Street, Oriokuta, Otta, was arrested following the report by the victim’s mother, who reported at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, Otta that she discovered a blood stain in her daughter’s pant.





Upon the complaint, the DPO Onipanu Division, SP Sangobiyi Johnson, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. He has since confessed to the commission of the crime, attributing it to the handiwork of the devil. The victim has been taken to hospital for medical attention and report.





Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the case be transferred to the Anti-human trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Eleweran for further investigation and prosecution.

