I Paid 1m Dollars Ransom To Kidnapper, Evans - Witness Tells Court

A witness, Izuchukwu Ezeuko, on Thursday told an Igbosere High Court in Lagos how he dropped $1 million dollar ransom for the alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.





The ransom was to save Mr. James Uduji, then held hostage by Evans. Ezeuko, a manager in Uduji’s firm, made the revelation while giving evidence at the ongoing trial of Evans.





The manager, who was the fifth witness in the trial, said he agreed to travel from Lagos to the South East to drop the ransom in order to save his boss’ life.





Evans is facing two separate charges bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder before Justice Adedayo Akintoye. In the first charge, Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.





In the second charge, he is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.

