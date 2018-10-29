I Killed And Buried Him In A Shallow Grave Because He Was Disrepectful..Suspect Arrested In Niger State

Published:

A suspect, Umar Umar, who was arrested for allegedly killing one Mustapha Mohammed, during an argument has stated that he committed the act because the deceased “lacked respect for elders.”



Umar was said to have murdered his victim with a machete after which he buried him in a shallow grave at a farm in the Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.



It was learnt that Mohammed and his brother were on their way to the farm when the suspect attacked and killed him with a machete.





Umar claimed the deceased disrespected him and the elders of the village.



He said, “I got angry and killed him for disrespecting me and the elders living in the same area with him.



“He lacked respect and this has affected him. It is a pity he has paid the price for being disrespectful to his seniors. I purposely killed him for lacking respect for his elders. He has learnt his lesson the hard way, it’s unfortunate.”



Asked whether he regretted his action, the suspect said, “I have no regrets because that is what Mohammed deserved. He never listened to the advice of elders, he talked to people anyhow.”



The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, stated that the suspect had confessed to the crime, adding that he would soon be arraigned in court.

Share This