I Have Sex With Boys Because I Don't Have A Girlfriend - Suspect Confesses

A 20-year-old sales boy has been arrested and paraded after he sodomized two boys in Akure, Ondo state.





Ebuka Okafor, who had sex with the boys after which he paid them N200 to for their silence, was nabbed by a vigilante group at the Oja-Oshodi area of Akure as he was about to be lynched. He was then handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC





Pedro Awili, State Commandant of the NSCDC, who paraded Okafor before journalists on Thursday, said an old man caught the accused while he was attempting to sleep with one of the boys the second time.





According to report, Awili disclosed that the boy was about to be lynched by the community before the vigilante group rescued him. He was dragged to the Deji’s palace before he was handed over to the NSCDC for proper investigation.





He said:





Okafor was almost beaten to death before the Deji of Akure intervened and ordered that the boy be brought to the NSCDC office for interrogation.





And during our interrogation with him, the boy confessed to the crime, stating that he defiled the two boys aged 12 and 13 years old. He told us this would not be the first time that he would be sleeping with the two boys."





During interrogation, Okafor confessed to committing sodomy and said he regretted his action. He also disclosed that he had been sleeping with the two boys for the past two months.





I have been sleeping with them since August and whenever I have intercourse with them, I always give them N200 each. I have only slept with them three times, and the reason I am sleeping with them is that I don’t have a girlfriend and I always feel lonely in the shop always.e

