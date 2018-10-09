I Have No Twitter Account - Babangida

Published:





Ex-Military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, has dissociated himself from a parody Twitter account which bears his name and has his pictures





Recall that a twitter handle with over 5000 followers bearing the name Ibrahim Babangida, once congratulated Atiku Abubakar for winning the PDP's presidential ticket and declared its support.





It also dissed President Muhammad Buhari for his trips abroad. “It has been brought to my understanding that Atiku cannot travel to some part of the world; well, I think I will prefer a President who will spend most of his time dealing with Nigerians in Nigeria, not a someone who already knows the route to all the countries like a Pilot,” the fake account tweeted .





This Tweet generated 570 comments, 2.8000 retweets and 4.72000 likes in the past 24hours.





In a statement signed by his media office, IBB dissociated himself from the account. Read below.





''The attention of the media office to General Babangida GCFR, has been drawn to the existence of several twitter handles purportedly owned by the Former Military President





We wish to inform members of the public, particularly members of the social media community that General Babangida currently has no twitter handle.





Also, we wish to state categorically therefore, that the twitter handles bearing the name and photographs of General Babangida are fake and targeted at misleading unsuspecting members of the public.





Accordingly, we wish to advise all members of the social media community and the general public to be wary of the fake accounts and discountenance whatever message conveyed therein.

