I Earned N60.2m In Three Years - Atiku Tells INEC, Presents His Credentials

PDP presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has declared a personal income of N60.2 million in three years.





The former Vice President who is running on the slogan of creating jobs when he assumes office and is known to have a wide interest in various businesses, stated in his tax returns attached to his presidential nomination form, that he paid N10.8 million tax between 2015 and 2017.





The former Vice President also in his credentials presented to the electoral body, stated that his highest educational quailification is a Diploma in Law which he acquired from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in 1969.





INEC in line with Section 31 (3) of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended, published the names and particulars of all the presidential candidates. Seventy-four other persons, apart from Buhari and Atiku, have filed nomination forms with the INEC to run for President in February next year.

