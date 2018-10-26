I Earned N60.2m As Income Between 2015-2017..Atiku Tells INEC

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the PDP , Atiku Abubakar has submitted all his relevant and supporting academic documents to INEC as required by law.



Atiku in the document declares that he has a Diploma in Law obtained 1969 from the Ahmadu Bello University being his highest qualification.



The former Vice-President also attached tax returns indicating that he had paid N10.8m in tax from 2015 to 2017 while declaring his income within the period as N60.2m.

Share This