I Don't Know Tinubu's Position In APC Hierarchy - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he does not know the position of Bola Tinubu in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Obasanjo noted this in a programme aired on a Youtube Channel called “Voice of the People” a while ago.





Tinubu is regarded by the party as its National Leader.





But when the former Nigerian leader was asked to name the designations of certain politicians in the country, he did not state which post Tinubu occupies in the APC.





When asked about the former Lagos State Governor, Obasanjo said: “Oh, Bola? Bola is supposed to be the leader of the APC.





“I don’t know the position of his leadership as you and I are talking.”

