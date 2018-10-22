I Did Not Author APC Aide’s ‘Gang Up’ Statement - Oshiomhole

Published:





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole denied a statement issued on his behalf by media aide, Simon Egbebulem on Sunday.





Oshiomhole said he did not approve the statement which accused some unnamed stakeholders of the APC of plotting a vote of no confidence on him.





In a statement signed by the same media aide, Simon Egbebulem, the APC chairman said he enjoys a cordial relationship with all stakeholders of the party and will speak on the state of the party when there is the need to do so.





Egbebulem had on Sunday issued a press statement stating that some of those not happy with the reforms being carried out within the party by members of the current National Working Committee were plotting Oshiomhole’s removal as Chairman.





But on Monday morning, Egbebulem who is Oshiomhole’s Chief Press Secretary in another statement apologised for issuing the statement without the permission of his principal.





The statement reads: “On Sunday, October 21, 2018, I issued a statement on alleged plans by some stakeholders to move against the leadership of the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led All Progressives Congress (APC).





“I want to state categorically that the statement was not authorised by my principal, Comrade Oshiomhole, and I hereby withdraw the statement. And I deeply regret the error.





“As APC Chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole is enjoying the maximum support of stakeholders of the great party as shown by the reality on the ground.





“Comrade Oshiomhole will speak on the issues affecting the party when there is the need to do so.





“Meanwhile, he is busy giving leadership as the party girds its loins for the 2019 elections.”

