I Can't Guarantee Super Eagles Will Win Nation's Cup - Coach, Gernot Rohr

Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr has said he cannot promise that the Super Eagles will win the Cameroon 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.





The Eagles are on the cusp of sealing qualification for the tournament after their absence from the last two editions of the competition in 2015 and 2017.





The Nigerian team currently sit atop Group E with nine points after four matches and will be away at second-placed South Africa in Johannesburg on November 17.





Eagles will seal their passage to the tournament with a victory, which holds from June 15 to July 13, 2019. Only the top two teams in the group will qualify for the first-ever 24-nation tournament.





However, Rohr, who spoke on Supersports during the week, said the team were working hard for their next match but said he could not promise that he will lead the team to their fifth continental title in Cameroon.





“We are working very hard to make sure that we get the necessary points in our next match in South Africa. We know that the match will not be easy but we are working well to make sure our players are in good conditions before the match,” he said.





“We want to make sure that we don’t lose the match just like what happened in our first match. We know that a good result in the match will put us at ease before the visit of Seychelles in our last match at home. We want to finish top of the group.





“For the Afcon, we are determined to ensure that we qualify because we know that for two editions, Nigeria were not there. The fact that we didn’t qualify from the group stage at the World Cup in Russia has been one of the factors that is driving the team because we know that Nigerians were not happy after we couldn’t get to the second round.





“But I cannot promise that we will win the tournament in Cameroon. We want to win it but it will be too early to make promises. Our attitude as a team has been to be modest and take each match as it comes. We also don’t underrate any opponent we play against. This is a young team and they are hungry for success. We have a good professional philosophy and we want to go as far as possible in any competition but we are not making any promises.”

