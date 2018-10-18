I Am Not Behind Ganduje's Multi Million Dollars Bribe Video Travail- Kwankwaso

Published:





Former governor of Kano State Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has said he has no hands in the videos indicting the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje of allegedly collecting 5million dollars as bribe.





Following the emergence of the videos, the Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba, had claimed that Jafar Jafar, Publisher of Daily Nigerian, was working with Kwankwanso.





However, the senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, insisted that there was nothing between the publisher and him.





Kwankwaso’s stance was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Hajiya Binta Spikin.





The statement reads, “Everyone knows that Jafar Jafar is an independent journalist and his medium, Daily Nigerian, is also an independent news platform.





"There is no deal whatsoever between Jafar and Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso. So if they are suspecting anything, it is left for them to prove it,” reads part of the statement.

