Published:

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress has said he is not aware of any cancellation of the governorship primaries ongoing in Lagos; thus putting paid to report of any such cancellation.





Yekini Nabena spoke in a brief telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.





“I am not aware (of any such cancellation),” the spokesperson said minutes after he released a statement announcing the cancellation of the primary in Imo State.





Share This