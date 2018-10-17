I Am The Lawyer To Ayo Fayose ,Femi Fani Kayode Tells EFCC

Published:





Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday, told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), that he was the lawyer to embattled former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose.





Fani-Kayode made this statement when the officials of the anti-graft agency tried to bar him from accompanying Fayose into the premises.





The former Minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), told the EFCC officials that he was a lawyer and had practiced in Nigeria.





Fani-Kayode, who was allowed in after challenging the security officials with his credentials, told the EFCC operatives that he ought to be allowed into the premises at any time having spent 90 non-consecutive days in the custody of the commission in 2016.





His words: “I am a regular customer here. You should know me by now,” the PDP chieftain added. Meanwhile, Fayose’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), also took three lawyers from his chambers into the EFCC office.

