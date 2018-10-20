I Am Embarrassed I Ended Up As A Co-Parent - Tiwa Savage's Husband

Published:





Singer Tiwa Savage's estranged husband, Tunji Balogun also known as Teebillz took to his Instagram page this morning to share on how he feels about co-parenting.





Posting this photos of him and his children, Teebillz wrote





''I used to challenge my parents on my quiet time.... Now I'm embarrassed to tell them, I ended up as a co-parent... Deep Thought! Y’all will never go through the same! God’s willing and his Grace will be sufficient for all my needs to take care of you all ??#TruthToSelf ???????????

Share This