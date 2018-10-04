House Of Reps Speaker Dogara Wins PDP Primaries

Published:





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa-Balewa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State.





All delegates affirmed Dogara as the sole candidate of the party during the party’s primaries held in Zwall town of Tafawa Balewa Local Government of the state on Wednesday.





The Returning Officer of the party, Esther Ahmed-Kadala, put a question to the respective delegates from the three local governments that make up the federal constituency and they unanimously answered in the affirmative.





She, therefore, declared Yakubu Dogara as the winner of the primaries having been affirmed by all the delegates through voice affirmation.





Ahmed-Kadala said that the constitution of the party provided that where there is a sole aspirant for any position, the delegates must affirm it through voice.

