Heavy Gunshot In Edo State House Of Assembly, Deputy Speaker Impeached

Heavy shooting is reportedly going on at the Edo State House of Assembly over move to remove the Speaker, Hon Kabiru Adjoto.





Reports say several thugs have invaded the assembly and chased some lawmakers away.





Two lawmakers of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, M.D Igbas and Hon Iluobe were fleeing with their security personnel.





Three persons have reportedly been injured in the fracas.





Meanwhile, The Deputy Speaker, Victor Edoror, was reportedly impeached. He was replaced with Justin Okonobor, a former Speaker of the House.









More to come…

