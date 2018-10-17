Gunmen Kill Five In Fresh Adamawa Attack

Published:





Suspected gunmen on Tuesday ambushed travellers along Numan-Kpasham road in Adamawa State, killing five people in the attack.





Spokesman of the Adamawa Police Command, Othman Abubakar, confirming the incident said the victims were indigenes of Bali village in Demsa Local Government Area of the state.





Abubakar said four other victims survived the attack with injuries and have been taken to a hospital.





The police spokesman called for calm, adding that the Police had commenced an investigation into the incident.





While reiterating the commitment of the police to arrest the suspects, he pleaded against any form of reprisal attacks.





Following a series of attacks in the area, travellers have abandoned the Numan-Kpasham-Jalingo road for a long time now due to such attacks.

