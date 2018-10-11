Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Footballer, Demand N50m Ransom

Published:





Lobi Stars striker Sunday Akleche has been abducted by unknown gunmen, CKN News has learned.





It was gathered that Akleche was kidnapped alongside his wife along Abia state axis on his way to Port Harcourt to drop his wife, who is a serving Corp member in the state.





Already the kidnappers have placed a 50 million naira ransom on the forward and his wife in one of the conversations they had with his family via his phone Tuesday night, according to reports.





Ever present for Lobi Stars who were crowned champions after the Nigeria Professional Football League was brought to an end with 14 matches left to go, the Kaduna born forward has not been allowed to talk to his family by the kidnappers.





Lobi stars will represent Nigeria in the CAF champions league next season following their top of the table performance in the 2017/18 season.

