Groom Dies On Their Way To Their Wedding Reception

The family of Disu Kamaru and Janatil Firdaws Yakubu are berieved following the death of the son after the couple got involved in a ghastly accident as they were heading to their wedding reception. The groom was crushed instantly while the bride is still battling with her life in the hospital at Madina in Accra, Ghana.





Sources confirmed that the Islamic wedding took place earlier on the morning of Sunday, September 30th, 2018, which saw some Islamic Clerics perform the necessary rituals to cement the relationship between Disu Kamaru and Janatil Firdaws Yakubu.





After the first part of the ceremony, guests were supposed to have converged at Africana Guest House, opposite TF Hostel at Atomic Junction where the reception was supposed to take place.





The groom and his friends then left Adenta in a convoy towards the venue for the reception but things went bad when a vehicle trying to overtake another, ran into the car that was conveying the couple.





The groom who was seriously injured in the process was rushed to the Legon Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival, turning the entire function into a mourning ground. The bride is also on admission at the hospital. Meanwhile, the family have revealed that the deceased would be buried later today, October 1, 2018, in accordance with the Islamic custom.

