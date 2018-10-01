GPBN Wishes Nigerians Happy 58tj Independence Day Anniversary As Group Holds Inaugural Lecture On Fake News October 13

Published:





The Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria (GPBN) wishes all Nigerians a Happy Independence as it is now set to host the first of its series of annual Lectures.





The GPBN is a group of diverse bloggers founded in 2016, to exemplify professionalism in the business of news blogging in Nigeria.





The 2018 Inaugural Lecture of the GPBN is themed: “Combating Fake News in The Cyberspace”.





The carefully packaged Lecture is part of the event to unfold the real professionals in the news blogging business as unfolding events in the country in the last few weeks have exposed the dangers inherent in using the cyberspace for credible messages especially as the country moves closer to the 2019 General Elections.





It is not surprising that with the sophistication that has evolved around IT and communication, using the cyberspace to convey credible messages and information has become endangered.





As the pioneer platform for Professional Bloggers in Nigeria, the Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN) is throwing its weight towards the global efforts to combat bogus or counterfeit news and messages in the cyberspace.





The Inaugural Lecture has been planned to feature key personalities who shall focus attention on the menace and proffer the way forward in combating the ugly trend before it becomes cancerous to our growing democracy.





Expected to grace the occasion as Special Guest of Honour is the Honourable Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Chairperson of the event, Head of Department, University of Lagos, Professor Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika.





Expected to speak to the theme at the event are: Lawyer and Social Crusader/ Human Rights Activist, Barrister Festus Keyamo (Guest Speaker) and National Publicity Secretary, PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan (Keynote Speaker).





Other speakers are: Head Marketing, Diamond Bank, Chiamaka Odunze, Corporate Affairs Adviser, NBL Plc, Ekanem Kufre, Head, External Affairs UBA Plc, Nasir Ramon Olanrewaju and Managing Partner, Technology Advisors ICT Lawyers and Consultants, Basil Udotai (Esq).





Other distinguished dignitaries and captains of industries as well as foreign diplomats are expected to equally grace the occasion.





Some of the media partners for the event include AIT/DAAR Communication, The Beat 99.9FM, Rhythm FM, OVATION, LAGOS Talks 91.3FM, Silverbirds TV, RAY Power, GALAXY TV





The event is scheduled to hold as follows:





DATE: Saturday, October 13, 2018





THEME: "Combating Fake News In The Cyberspace"





VENUE: Radisson Blu Hotel, 38/40 Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja – Lagos

TIME: 11am prompt





*NB: Interested members of the public are expected to register through the Guild's portal for accreditation:

http://bit.ly/GPBNigeria









*About GPBN:*





The GPBN was founded in 2016 as a group of progressive and professional Nigerian bloggers who practice both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.





Our key vision is to be a veritable platform representing the interests of professional bloggers practicing within government and corporate bodies, as well as individuals with great vision.





The platform helps to regulate the activities of blogging among members by entrenching ethics, professionalism and integrity.





The body conducts regular and focused trainings and retraining of members on international best practices in blogging while also providing a central focal avenue for stakeholders wishing to interface or interact with professional bloggers in the country.





Signed:





Chris Kehinde Nwandu (President)

08037217013





Florence Hungbo (Chairperson, Organising Committee) 08037165181

