Governor Shettima Weeps Publicly As Borno APC Holds Primary

An emotional moment was recorded during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Borno state as governor Kashim Shettima, broke down in tears publicly.





This happened after a governorship aspirant, Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan stepped down and enjoined his supporters to vote Professor Babagana Zulum at the state primary election.





Hours to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Borno State, the outgoing governor, Kashim Shettima, picked a professor, Babagana Zulum, as his preferred successor.





Mr Zulum, the former commissioner for the ministry for reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement (RRR), is among the 21 aspirants seeking to secure the Borno APC governorship ticket.





Before then, the governor was said to be considering either Mr Zulum and the much younger Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaka Lawan.





The governor has once described the two of them during a chat with the media as his “staunch and fierce loyalists who have the burning passion to develop our state and take us to even greater heights.

