Governor Ortom Hands Over To His Deputy

Published:





Governor Samuel Ortom has proceeded on a 10-day working leave, thereby handing over to his deputy Engineer Benson Abounu.





The working leave, which will form part of the Governor’s annual leave, will terminate on October 31, 2018.





According to a letter of notification to the Benue State House of Assembly, Governor Ortom said his deputy will act as Governor of the State, in line with Section 190 of the Country’s Constitution.





Governor Ortom urged the State House of Assembly to accord the Deputy Governor every support and cooperation within the period.

Share This