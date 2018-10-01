Governor Dickson Appoints Head Of Service, Permanent Secretaries

Published:

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has appointed Lucas Obiri, as Acting Head of Service of the state.





This was revealed in a statement by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Daniel Iworiso-Markson.





According to him, the appointment was after the retirement of the past Head of Service Thomas Zidafamor.





There was also the appointment of three permanent secretaries: Promise Ekio, Prekake Gede and Debian Opukiri.





“The new Acting Head of Service, who served as Permanent Secretary, General Services in the Office of the SSG is required to round off the reforms in the public service within the next six months,” the statement said.





“The reforms, without doubt, have yielded tremendous results, particularly in deepening and strengthening the public service and producing a disciplined and dedicated workforce with over N500 million monthly savings recorded in the wage bill.”

Share This