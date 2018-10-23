Governor Amosun Slams Tinubu, Osoba Over Ogun APC Primaries

Published:





Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has accused a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, of hijacking the party’s governorship primary election in the state.





Speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Monday, he wondered why Tinubu and Olusegun Osoba were silent on the controversy which trailed the exercise.





Amosun also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware that primary election was not conducted in the state.





The governor said: “He (the president) knows that they just went to Lagos, wrote all results, what they did is fraud. If the national working committee or the national chairman said there was any election in Ogun state, it was all fraud,” Amosun said.





"The issue of Chief Osoba and Asiwaju and co, what we said was that there was a deafening silence from their end, and silence means consent.





"We have not heard a word from any of them. Was there any election in Ogun state? Yes or No? They should come out and speak. they are hiding behind one finger, they cannot come out.”





The party’s national working committee had cleared Dapo Abiodun as the winner of the primary against the wish of Amosun whose candidate is Abiodun Akinlade.

