Gov Wike Plotted To Destroy Our Party - APC Chieftain

Published:





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers state Chukwuemeka Eze has alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike wanted to destroy the party.





Eze in a statement on Tuesday noted that troubles in the state chapter of the APC were caused mainly by Wike in a bid to cause divisions.





According to him“Sadly, Wike found solace in the political misfortune of Senator Magnus Abe whose political blunder have placed him in quagmire and awkward situation to be used as a destructive tool to achieve what is currently happening in Rivers State today.





"The plot became more pronounced, important and a do-or-die project for the duo immediately Governor Wike’s scheme to become the vice presidential candidate of the PDP failed with the failure of the Sokoto’s state governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, to clinch the presidential ticket of the party then the plot for easy clinching of a second term for Wike and to pass the baton on to Magnus Abe in 2023 becomes deadly and imperative.”

Share This