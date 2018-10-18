Gov Tambuwal Appoints 25 New Commissioners

Published:

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has sent the name of former Senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. Garba Moyi and 24 others to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners.

In a letter dated October, 18 which was read by the Clark of the House, Alhaji Umar Dodo, the Governor said, the nomination was in line with section 192 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

According to Tambuwal, the nominees were selected after wide consultations within the spectre of our society and in conformity with section 14 (4) of the Constitution.

Tambuwal further stated that the nominees were person of proven integrity with good track records in their various vocations.

“I am confident, they will bring to bear, their wide experience in propelling the formulation and execution of government policies and programmes for the overall development of our state.”

The Deputy Speaker Alhaji Abubakar Magaji who presided over the session fixed October, 23th and 24th for the screening of the nominees.

Among the nominees were 10 former Commissioners which include, Abdullahi Maigwandu, Abdulkadir Jelani Abubakar, Suleiman Usman (SAN) and Professor A’isha Madawaki.

However, former Chairman, House Committee on Interior, Umar Bature and former chairman of Illela local government area, Alhaji Abdullahi Ille were among the nominees.

It would be recalled that Tambuwal dissolved his Cabinet in July 4, 2018.

