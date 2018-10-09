God’ll Not Forgive Nigerians If Atiku Defeats Buhari In 2019 – Presidency

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide Lauretta Onochie has said that God will not forgive Nigerians should former vice-president Atiku Abubakar emerge as President in 2019.





Atiku, who served as Nigeria’s number two citizen from 1999 to 2007, emerged as the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s elective national convention in Port Harcourt on 6 October.





And many political observers believe that despite the high number of candidates vying for the post, the race to Aso Rock would be between Buhari and Atiku.





Commenting on the former vice- president’s emergence as the PDP candidate, Onochie said on her Twitter handle that ”with what we know about Atiku, God will not forgive us if we do not stop him from gaining access to our national treasury.”





Onochie was making reference to remarks made by Atiku’s former boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, who said in his book, My Watch, that with what he knew about his former deputy, God would not have forgiven him if he supported Atiku to succeed him in 2007.





But Onochie added that ”luckily, Nigerians are ready, willing and able in stop him. God bless Nigeria.”

Share This