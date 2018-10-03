Ghanaian Govt Orders Opening Of Closed Shops Belonging To Foreigners

Published:

The Government of Ghana has ordered the reopening of all retail outlets and shops belonging to foreigners in the country.



The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kyeremateng, who gave the directive yesterday, even as he debunked reports that the government was victimising Nigerians.





“There is no orchestrated action by government or any other state institutions targeted at Nigerian nationals or any particular foreign nationals,” the minister said.



The minister also indicated in a statement that the decision to reopen the shops followed extensive consultations with the national executive of the Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA) , Ministry of National Security, Nigerian High Commission and other relevant agencies on the matter.





The Minister further assured foreign traders of government’s willingness to assist them in regularising their businesses in the country.



“In this regard, all owners of the affected businesses and shops are requested to contact the relevant state institutions and agencies to regularise their operations as required by the relevant bodies under reference,” he indicated



Kyeremateng maintained that foreign businesses were not at risk in the country, even as he affirmed that Ghana was globally acknowledged as a friendly nation.



“Ghanaians are internationally acknowledged as very hospitable and friendly, particularly to foreign nationals,” he declared.



Kyeremateng urged the trading community in Ghana, including foreign nationals, to avoid incidents that would mar the long standing friendship between Ghana and other countries both on the continent of Africa and across the world.

