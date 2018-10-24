Genevieve Nnaji Unfollows Omotola Jalade, Rita Dominic On Instagram

Published:





All things seemed to be normal on social media earlier yesterday until Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji unfollowed her colleagues Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Rita Dominic.





Suspicions were raised after an Instagram check showed that “Lionheart” star, Genevieve unfollowed her fellow colleagues.





Upon noticing, many of their fans were in awe as to what could have led to the decision by the world famous thespian.





The check also showed that two A-list actresses are still following Genevieve but no one knows what could have prompted Genevieve to unfollow them.





This takes us down memory lane to the days when Omotola and Genevieve were at loggerheads and never seemed to be fond of each other.





The feud lasted for years before the duo finally decided to bury the hatchet and were later spotted together on numerous occasions.

