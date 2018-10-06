Gbenga Ashafa Loses Senatorial 3rd Term Bid, As Remi Tinubu Wins

Published:

Gbenga Ashafa, senator representing Lagos east, has lost his bid to return to the senate, for the third time.The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator lost the ticket to Bayo Osinowo, a four-term member of the state assembly.The APC electoral committee of the national assembly and state house of assembly primary elections declared the results on Saturday.The primary election, including a repeat of the senatorial primary elections, were held on Friday.The senatorial primaries initially held on Thursday but were cancelled and rescheduled owing to some challenges.Announcing the results in Ikeja, Lucky Imasuen, chairman of the committee, said the primary elections were conducted for the three senatorial seats, 24 house of representatives and 40 state house of assembly seats.Imasuen said Oluremi Tinubu, who was unopposed, polled 89,494 votes to emerge the candidate for Lagos central senatorial district and Olamilekan Solomon, the incumbent senator, emerged winner with 378,906 votes as against the 1,179 votes scored by Kayode Opeifa and Areago Olopade’s 1,275 votes.Imasuen, a former deputy governor of Edo state, added that with 247,743 votes, Osinowo defeated Asafa who polled 20,385 in the primary election.Imasuen said the details of the house of representatives and state house of assembly primaries results were ready and that they would be released later.