Full List Of 12 Suspended Ekiti Assembly Members

The names of twelve suspended members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly has emerged.





CKN News had reported earlier that the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Kola Oluwawole was impeached alongside his deputy by the House.





In our report , we stated that Oluwawole, who was impeached by fourteen members of the House on Thursday, was immediately replaced by Ebenezer Alagbada.





Below are the members suspended by the House...





The 12 Ekiti Assembly members suspended:





Rt. Hon. Kola Oluwawole





Rt. Hon Shina Animasahun





3. Dr Omotoso Samuel 4. Hon. Wale Onigiobi





5. Hon. Wale Ayeni 6. Dare Pelemọ





7. Hon. Jeje Samuel 8. Hon Akinleye Dayo





9. Hon. Fajemilehin Ayodele.





Hon. Fasanmi Temitope Tunji Akinyele





Hon Sanya Aladeyelu

