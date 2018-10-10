FRSC Redeploys 8 Assistant Corps Marshals, 21 Commanders

Published:

Following the recent promotion of senior officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has carried out the approval of FRSC Board by redeploying some of the newly promoted senior officers and others in the capacity of, Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM), Corps Commanders (CC), Deputy Corps Commanders and other Senior and intermediate officers who are all expected to report to their new Commands on or before October 15, 2018.In a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, he noted that the redeployment which affected 8 Assistant Corps Marshals (ACMs), 21 Corps Commanders (CCs), 18 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCCs) and Assistant Corps Commanders (ACCs) came as part of strategies put in place by the Federal Road Safety Corps to ensure greater efficiency, dynamism, and optimal performance by officers and men of the Corps.Kazeem gave the list of the officers redeployed as: ACM Godwin O. Ogagaoghene, formerly, Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) RS7HQ Abuja now ZCO RS11HQ Osogbo, ACM Nseobong C. Akpabio MON, who had been on a course, now redeployed as ZCO RS3HQ Yola, ACM Gumi Aliyu, formerly ACM Man Power Development (MPD), RSHQ, Training Department to RS7HQ Abuja as ZCO while ACM Ayobami Omiyale, who before now was ZCO RS10HQ Sokoto, has been moved to RS1HQ Kaduna.In the same vein, ACM Pullin O. Osadebamwen, former Zonal Head of Operations RS10HQ Sokoto to now serve as the ZCO RS10HQ Sokoto and ACM Daniel D. Sayi, former Sector Commander RS12.3 Yobe as ZCO RS4HQ Jos. Other ACMs are: ACM Mohammed Shehu, Corps Audit RSHQ and ACM Abayomi A. Olukoju, Principal Staff Officer to the Corps Marshal who retained their positions.According to Kazeem, among the officers newly posted include 10 Sector Commanders as follows; CC Ogbonnaya Kalu, as Sector Commander (SC) RS 9.1 Enugu, CC Kaigama M. Kabo SC RS10.1 Sokoto, CC Ebenezer A. Asaniyan RS10.3 Kebbi, CC Meshack A. Jatau SC RS9.3 Abia. Also posted were, CC Joel I. Dagwa SC RS 7.2 Niger and CC Uchechukwu P. Wihioka was redeployed to RS 8.1 Kwara as the Sector Commander, CC Mohammed S. Hamzat now SC RS 12.3 Yobe and CC Yusuf Garba also posted to Kano as the Sector Commander.He added that three out of the 21 Corps Commanders in the list namely; the outgoing Sector Commander, Enugu, CC Imoh J. Etuk, CC Audu B. Sule and CC Rita N. Monyei currently redeployed to Zonal Command Headquarters in the capacity of Zonal Head of Operations in Jos, Bauchi and Enugu respectively. In addition, CC Tukur D. Sifawa was redeployed as Head Post Service Scheme (PSS) while Project Implementation Office at the National Headquarters as Corps Commander Robert Ogom as Head. Also, FRSC Academy Udi, now has CC Ibrahim S. Abubakar former Sector Commander Kano as the new Registrar.In the spirit of the new designation of the Commanding Officers, the Corps Marshal has implored the officers to remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duties and to share in the vision of the Corps in making Nigerian roads safer.Kazeem also quoted the Corps Marshal as saying that the officers’ redeployment is targeted at achieving optimal performance, efficient service delivery and the need to promote ease of doing business which is in tandem with the philosophy of the present administration.