Fresh Lagos APC Governorship Primaries Will Hold Today

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the rescheduled of Lagos State governorship primaries for today.





The APC leadership had nullified primaries held on Tuesday as it did not follow due process.





The governorship contest is a battle between the incumbent Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and former Lagos Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.





Speaking earlier, the chairman of the primary election committee of the APC in Lagos state, Clement Ebri, had said a fresh poll is about to be conducted in the state.





Ebri made this known at a press conference which held hours after his committee met with executive officials of the party in the country’s commercial state.

