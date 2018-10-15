Fraudster Bags 28 Years In Prison Over N235m Fraud

Published:





EFCC has secured the conviction of Kayode Gabriel Adeniji of Mide Landmark Ventures, before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in Maitama, Abuja.





Adeniji's journey to jail began after the Commission recieved a petition from one Christiana Adetola Makanjuola, who alleged that sometime in 2012, the defendant converted her property worth N235, 000, 000. 00, and refused to pay the agreed sums.





The complainant further alleged that the convict carried out acts of ownership on the said property by developing and transacting businesses with third parties, without her consent. The case was investigated, and Adeniji arraigned on a 5-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and fraudulent conversion of property.





After prosecution by EFCC, Justice Halilu found Adeniji guilty on all the counts and sentenced him to 7months on count one; 7years on count two and 7years on count three, four and five respectively. The sentences, which are without option of fine, are to run concurrently.

