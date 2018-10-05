Former Yobe State First Lady Defeats Step Son To Win House Of Reps Seat

Published:

The minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajia Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has emerged the candidate for the House of Representatives seat of Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani after she defeated her step son at the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary conducted on Wednesday in Damaturu, Yobe state.



The contest for the seat, which took place at August 27 Stadium in Damaturu, was between the Minister, her step son, Mohammed Bukar Abba Ibrahim and Ahmed Abba Kyari.





The third contestant, Ahmed Abba Kyari, withdrew from the race few hours to the election after the party elders and Governor Ibrahim Gaidam intervened.



The minister defeated him having scored 1,295 votes out of of the total number of 1,312 votes cast in the election while her step son got 15 votes.





In her acceptance speech, Khadija thanked the party stakeholders for their intervention and promised to provide the leadership that would make her constituents and Yobe very proud.

Share This