Former Sudanese President, Abdulrahman Al-Dahab Is Dead

Former Sudanese President, Abdulrahman Al-Dahab has died in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.





Al-Dahab, aged 83, was the fifth President of Sudan. The former army officer served as president of Sudan from April 6, 1985, to May 6, 1986, after staging a coup.





He became more prominent when a former President, Gaafar Nimeiry, appointed him chief of staff, and later minister of defence and general commander of the armed forces, in 1984.





In 1985, he staged a coup ousting Nimeiry. This made him to become the chairman of Transitional Military Council. Following elections, he surrendered power to the government of Sadiq al-Mahdi in 1986.

