Nigeria's former Ambassador to Greece and Australia, Professor Oludare Agbi, age 73, is dead.





The professor died in the early hours of Wednesday October 10, following a battle with an undisclosed illness. It was learnt that Prof. Oludare was also the Asiwaju of Akure Kingdom.





A family source has since confirmed the death of the Chairman, Elders Council of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State but didn't give details.

