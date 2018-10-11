Former Miss World, Agbani Darego Delivers Baby Boy

Published:





Former Miss World Agbani Darego on Tuesday took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son a month after her delivery.





The model and ex-beauty queen wrote on her page and posted a picture of her cradling her tummy while she was pregnant.





She got married on Saturday, April 8 in Marrakesh, Morocco, with her longtime boyfriend, Ishaya Danjuma, the son of General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma.





She wrote: “It’s only been a month with my baby boy, and it has been nothing short of amazing… my heart has never been so full! Mommy, Daddy and Baby Danjuma are doing great, and are thankful for all the love we have received. #babydanjuma”

